Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki trailer is here

Mumbai: The highly-anticipated ‘Dunki’ movie has just dropped its thrilling trailer, marking the fourth exciting reveal in the series. Earlier, the audience was treated to the teaser ‘Dunki’ Drop 1, the foot-tapping ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ song in Drop 2, and the soulful ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ track in Drop 3. Now, the latest trailer sheds light on the much-talked-about storyline, showcasing beautiful moments from this heartwarming film. SRK shared the trailer on Instagram. Watch below.

Dunki Drop 4, Dunki Trailer

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside talented actors like Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the ‘Dunki’ trailer promises an engaging cinematic experience. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is all set to hit theaters on December 21. Interestingly, it will be facing a clash with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar.’

Movie enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting cinematic showdown as both films vie for audience attention during this holiday season. Save the date for December 21, as ‘Dunki’ is ready to captivate audiences with its intriguing plot and stellar cast.