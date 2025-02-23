Here’s Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to snack for night shoots

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding on the success of her latest release “Chhaava”, has shared a glimpse for her “4 A.M. snack”, which makes her night shoots”nicer “.

Rashmika, who is currently shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer “Sikandar”, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a tray full of bowls, which was filled with two-minutes instant noodles.

For the caption, she wrote: “Our 4 am snack. This just makes our night shoots so much nicer.”

It was on February 14, when Rashmika returned to shoot with for “Sikandar” and said that she is back to “this chaotic life of an actor”.

Rashmika took to Instagram stories, where she mentioned that she is busy with “Sikandar” night shoot. She shared a picture of herself making a Korean heart as she posed for the cameras.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “PS – Sikandar night shoot. I guess finally we are back to this chaotic life of an actor.”

‘Sikandar’ marks the Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’. “Sikandar” marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Rashmika’s latest release is “Chhaava”, where she plays the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant. It tells the tale of the political turmoil after the demise of Shivaji Maharaj when Shivaji Sambhaji decided to take over the empire.

Vicky Kaushal plays Shivaji Sambhaji in “Chhaava”, which also has Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb.