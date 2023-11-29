Here’s Sajal Aly’s latest statement on second marriage

Islamabad: Pakistan’s one of highest actress Sajal Aly has won several accolades including five Hum and two Lux Style Awards. The actress has amassed a huge fan following and is keeping her fans updated and informed about her professional and personal routines.

Sajal has undoubtedly achieved a lot of success in her professional life but she has gone through a rough patch in her personal life too. The actress married talented actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020 and got divorced in 2022. They were among the most loved couples in the Pakistani entertainment industry but unfortunately, they parted ways and Sajal often talked about failed marriages since then.

In the latest, Sajal Aly was asked by a fan to get married again. The fan actually asked the question in a unique way and that has led to the reaction of other users too. The fans have asked the actress to marry before the day of resurrection. The fan said to the actress ‘Shadi kr lo ab qayamat qareeb hai’ to which she replied that marriage has no connection with the day of resurrection.

Replying to fans’ comments, Sajal wrote, ”shadi ka qayamat say kya taluq hay mere bhai? ” The screenshot of the chat was shared by wow360pk on their official Instagram handle and it has triggered reactions from the fans and netizens. A few people lend support to the actress in the comments box while others relate it to social issues and Islam.

One of the users wrote, ”I love Sajal as a person but what a stupid response, she knew what he meant ! Could have said something more sensible as she is”, while another wrote, ”Logon ny bhi Hadd krdi hai itna personal honay ki himmat kahan sy ajati hai logon mn”.