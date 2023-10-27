Here’s Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 advance ticket booking date

Hyderabad: The excitement is building up as the release date of ‘Tiger 3’ draws near. Starring Bollywood‘s power-packed trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, this film is already creating a buzz like no other. Fans are counting down the days until November 12, when the movie is set to hit the big screens worldwide.

According to the latest report in TOI, the pre-booking of tickets for Tiger 3 is all set to begin on November 5 in Hyderabad, Mumbai and other cities of India, a week ahead of its official release. This gives fans an opportunity to secure their seats and make sure they don’t miss out on the action-packed adventure.

Tiger 3 has all the ingredients to become a blockbuster. The trailer reviews have been nothing short of spectacular, and it seems like Salman Khan is all set to deliver another smashing hit. The anticipation is so high that it’s predicted that the first day of the movie might see theatres going houseful.

The theatres are expected to turn into festive hubs and mini-concert arenas. After all, it’s the film release of Khan of Bollywood!

Tiger is by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.