Here’s Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 OTT release date and platform

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given two releases this year but unfortunately his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was not able to drag the audience to the theaters in such a way makers were expecting.

After Bhaijaan’s first film could not impress the audiences, YRF came with the action thriller film Tiger 3 which is the third installment of the Tiger series. The movie was released on 12th of November and is still running in theaters across the country. The movie has broken several records at the box office and was received well by the moviegoers. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and distributed by YRF.

As Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following across the globe, there are some fans who are eagerly waiting to see the Tiger and Zoya of Tiger 3 on OTT platforms.

With movies frequently finding their way to OTT platforms post-theatrical releases, Salman Khan’s admirers are eagerly anticipating the digital premiere of “Tiger 3.” Currently, the action-thriller continues to draw audiences to theaters, but speculations abound that the OTT release date might be unveiled as a special treat on Salman Khan’s 58th birthday.

The actor’s birthday could bring news about the film’s digital debut on December 27th. Rumors swirl that Yash Raj Films (YRF) is finalizing a deal with Amazon Prime Video for the streaming rights. If speculations hold true, fans might get to enjoy “Tiger 3” on Amazon Prime Video in the early days of January 2024, marking a noteworthy start to the new year for Salman Khan enthusiasts. It is also reported that Salman Khan’s next theatrical release will also be announced on his birthday for which Sooraj Bhardwaj and Kabir Khan are collaborating.