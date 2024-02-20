Here’s Samantha’s latest statement on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the talented actor appreciated for her performances, has shared about a tough time in her life. In a touching podcast, she opened up about the challenges she went through when she parted ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s love story was nothing less than a fairy tale. They dated for more than 5 years before the wedding and their marriage was a celebration of love. However, life had other plans. The couple separated in 2021.

‘It Was an Extremely Difficult Year,’ says Samantha

Recently, Samantha started a podcast series titled “Take 20” in which she candidly spoke about the phase before getting diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. She said it was “an “extremely difficult year.”

“I remember specifically the year before I had this problem. It was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I thought my Himank (manager), and I were traveling back from Mumbai. This was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally, I felt calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition,” Samantha said.

In 2023, she announced a break to focus on her health. She was last seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Fans eagerly await her return to the screen. She is now back to work and will be soon seen in the spy thriller series, ‘Citadel: India’ co-starring Varun Dhawan.