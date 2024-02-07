Here’s SRK’s Dunki OTT release date: Jio Cinema or Netflix?

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film, “Dunki” was released in 2023 as his third movie of the year. Despite not matching the success of his earlier films, “Pathaan” and “Jawan,” which both crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office, “Dunki” managed to generate a global business of Rs 458.69 crore. Directed by Rajkumari Hirani and featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the movie is eagerly awaited by fans for its upcoming OTT release.

And now, we have the latest update on Dunki’s OTT release.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki poster (Twitter)

We have earlier reported that Jio Cinema has acquired the OTT rights for “Dunki” for a staggering amount of Rs 155 crore. Though an official confirmation is pending, there are speculations that the movie might make its digital debut on Jio Cinema on February 16.

Apart from SRK and Taapsee, the movie also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with the backing of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

