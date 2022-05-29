Here’s what Karan Kundrra has to say about Tejasswi Prakash

Mumbai: Telly world’s IT couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as so lovingly called ‘Tejran’ by their fans have been hogging all the limelight ever since they exited the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Fans go gaga every time they step out together or are spotted sharing a sweet moment. There seems to be no end to the fans’ craze for their relationship and they are always eager to know more about the couple.

Well, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Kundrra opened up about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

Speaking highly of her, Karan Kundrra termed Tejasswi as the ‘world’s best girlfriend’.

In response to Tejasswi declaring Karan as the ‘world’s best boyfriend’ in one of her interviews, he said, “Well, in India, after Ranveer Singh, I think I have been officially named the best boyfriend because I am very vocal and very expressive.”

However, he thinks it’s the opposite and Tejasswi deserves the title. He said, “I’d definitely say hands down that she is the best girlfriend in the world because of the amount of time she gets, which is hardly anything, she still manages everything. And I see her do it, which is amazing.”

He also spoke about the constant media attention the couple receives, “I personally don’t have any issue about having extra attention,” he said, “It’s a part of my life. I’m a human being, and so are the people watching us or clicking out photos. Also, I don’t believe that a lot of things are supposed to be done (as a star) like appearance (together).”

For the unversed, the couple met in 2021 inside the Bigg Boss 15 house where their love blossomed as the season moved forward. It has only strengthened ever since they have come out of the show.