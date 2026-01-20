Here’s what PM Modi gifted UAE President during his India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 19, gifted a family swing and a pashmina shawl to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the latter’s visit to India.

The UAE President was received by Modi in New Delhi and both leaders headed to the Prime Minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Upon entering the residence, Modi guided Al Nahyan towards the wooden swing, which was hand-carved in Gujarat.

The wooden swing is an essential part of homes in Gujarat. It is a symbol of togetherness, conversation and bonding in families. The gift is also significant as the UAE government announced 2026 as the Year of Family, the Khaleej Times reported

Along with the swing, Al Nahyan was also gifted a Pashmina shawl placed in a silver box made in Telangana. The Pashmina shawl originates from Kashmir and is hand-made with wool. Modi also helped the UAE President wear the shawl.

Another Pashmina Shawl was gifted to Al Nahyan’s mother Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, along with Kashmiri saffron.

This was Al Nahyan’s third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the UAE, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade, reflecting the frequency and intensity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

The two countries reviewed the significant and strategic development of UAE-India relations, particularly in areas that support their shared growth ambitions, including the economy, investment, space, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and food security.