Here’s when Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will tie knot

Mumbai: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, tinseltown’s adored star pair who originally met inside Bigg Boss 14 house, have won the hearts of fans with their love tale. Their adventure began with a deep connection created during the reality show, and their friendship has grown since then. The couple got engaged on October 3, 2022, and their fans have been waiting for news of their marriage ever since. Eijaz recently broke his silence and stated that their wedding arrangements are in the works.

Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Wedding Details

Eijaz Khan shared his wedding plans with his fiancée, Pavitra Punia, in an interview with News18 Showsha. The actor shared the difficulties they have in finding enough time to tie the knot. Eijaz also stated that he and Pavitra would soon work out the specifics in order to enjoy this momentous event with loved ones.

Eijaz Khan said, “Of course, it is on the card. Arre time kahan hai? Uske liye pure khandan ko pure duniya se ikkatha karna, usne time lena, humare liye time lena. I want it to be if not such a grand affair, but I want it to be a celebration. She says what’s the point we never gonna get time, let’s just get it done. But I feel I want my family and close friends to be there. So we will find a medium. We will figure it out very soon.”

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan announced their engagement on October 5, 2022 on their social media.