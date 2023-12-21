Here’s when Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will tie knot

Mumbai: Popular TV celebrities Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most loved celebrity couples and fans are waiting for their marriage. The duo have been dating each other for quite a time now and are often seen together. Jasmin Bhasin recently visited Aly Goni’s home which is located in Bhaderwah area of Jammu.

It was earlier reported that Jasmin and Aly Goni are going to marry soon since the former visited the latter’s home but it seems that they are not planning to tie the knot yet. The actor in a very recent vlog talked about her marriage plans and said that she trusts Aly Goni and will marry only when they feel the right time.

Jasmin in a recent vlog which she shot in Bengaluru said that she will not marry for the sake of people but for herself. “Someday we have to marry. When it’s the right time for us we will get married, we aren’t marrying for the people, I want to marry for us. Even in the ashram, the aunties were like kar lo, kar lo,” she said.

Jasmine further added, “I trust my boyfriend, accha hai woh, kahin mujhe dhoka woka deke nahi bhag raha hai. When we feel we are ready, we will do it.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Goni who were friends before, fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. Their chemistry on the show was much loved by their fans. The couple, who leaves no chance to paint the town with love, also did a couple of music videos together like Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Tony Kakkar’s song, Tera Suit.