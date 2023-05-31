Here’s when Vicky Kaushal met Katrina Kaif for first time

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have captured the hearts of Bollywood fans with their undeniable chemistry and adorable presence as a couple. Their love story has been a subject of immense interest and their with old videos and pictures still resurface on the internet.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently promoting his upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, opened up about his first interaction with Katrina. During one of the promotional events recently, Vicky recalled how he had proposed to the actress during an award ceremony in 2019 for the first time.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

A journalist in an interview mentioned the viral clip of the actor proposing at the award night. Vicky Kaushal shared that it was in the script that he would propose to whichever actress would come on stage.

“Wo, actually kisi ko pta nhi hai. Baad me clip jo famous hua wo bas mere aur Katrina ka tha, aur tabhi hum pehli baar mile the, but uss film award me joke ye tha ki jo b heroine aa rhi thi stage pe toh usko yahi line bolna tha. Toh wo line maine bola har heroine ko tha usse raat (Nobody knew which actress would come on stage. The clip that got famous featured Katrina but it was our first meeting. The joke at the award event was that I had to propose to whichever heroine walked onto the stage. So, I said that line to each heroine that night).”

At the event, when Katrina walked on the stage to receive her award, Vicky said, “Aap kisi acche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhoondh ke shaadi kyun nahi kar leti (Why don’t you find Vicky Kaushal and get married)?” Vicky further said, “Shaadi ki season chal raha hai toh mujhe laga aapka bhi man kar raha hoga toh pooch leta hoon (As it is the wedding season, I thought you might be interested in getting married so I should ask).” Katrina replied to this, asking him, “Kya (What)?” when Vicky sang the song “Mujhse shaadi karogi..”

The clip also shows Katrina’s ex, actor Salman Khan pretending to doze off on his sister Arpita Khan’s shoulder, after this “fake” proposal.

Vicky Kaushal got Katrina Kaif in December 2021. They got hitched in a quiet yet lavish wedding in Rajasthan.