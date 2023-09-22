Here’s where you can go from Hyderabad on Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: While Hyderabad and Bengaluru are all set to be connected by the Vande Bharat Express from September 25, there are other places to which people can travel from Hyderabad using the short-distance train services operated by Indian Railways.

Here are the Vande Bharat trains from Hyderabad:

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Secunderabad-Tirupati Hyderabad-Bengaluru

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train was flagged off in January 2023, while the Secunderabad-Tirupati service began in April.

The Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat train has not yet started, but it will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Delhi on September 24. Commercial operations will commence the next day, according to railway officials.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, along with senior officials, will attend the program to be held at Kacheguda Station.

The Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 609 km between the two tech hubs in eight hours and 30 minutes.

Also Read New Vande Bharat Trains have more features for passenger comfort

Train no. 20703 Kacheguda – Yesvantpur will depart from Kacheguda at 5:30 a.m. and reach Yesvantpur at 2 p.m. with stoppages at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, and Hindupur.

On the return journey, Train no. 20704 Yesvantpur – Kacheguda will depart from Yesvantpur at 2:45 p.m. and arrive at Kacheguda at 11:15 p.m.