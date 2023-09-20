New Vande Bharat Trains have more features for passenger comfort

Taking into account suggestions from passengers, improvements including increased reclination angle of the seats, soft cushion, and improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats were incorporated

New Vande Bharat Trains have added features to enhance passenger comfort
Vande Bharat Express (File Photo/PTI)

Hyderabad: To make the travel experience more comfortable for the passenger, several technological changes were incorporated into the new Vande Bharat Trains.

Currently, 25 Vande Bharat Trains are being operated across India. Of the total, two run between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad with nearly 120 percent patronage.

“Several improvements have been made to make these trains more comfortable, safer, aesthetic and energy efficient,” a press release said.

Taking into account suggestions from passengers, improvements including increased reclination angle of the seats, soft cushion, and improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats were incorporated.

Additionally, an increase in wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in lavatories, improved lighting in toilets, provision of securing point for wheelchairs of Divyangjan passengers in Driving Trailer coaches, and improved hammer box cover for easy access in case of emergency were also embedded.

Other features include a hinged transparent door assembly for the fire extinguishers in coaches to have better visibility in case of emergency, improved air tightness for better air conditioning with insulation over panels, smooth touch controls for luggage rack lights by change from resistive touch to capacitive touch.

