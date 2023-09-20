South Central Railway bags 3 Energy Efficiency Unit awards

SCR has been consistently receiving the Energy Conservation Awards both at the National level and state level for several years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th September 2023 12:18 pm IST
South Central Railway bags 3 Energy Efficiency Unit awards
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has bagged three Energy Efficient Unit Awards for three administrative units of the zone from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

These awards that render the best energy management practices were given at the 24th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management- 2023.

Representatives of the respective units along with the chief advisor to the government of Telangana, Somesh Kumar received the award during the function.

While Lekha Bhavan (SCR Accounts Building) at Secunderabad has been awarded Excellent Energy Efficient Unit in the Building sector, Rail Nilayam (SCR Headquarters Building) at Secunderabad and Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) at Moula Ali were awarded as Energy Efficient units in the buildings sector.

“SCR has been consistently receiving the Energy Conservation Awards both at the National level and state level for several years,” a press release said.

Several administrative units have been selected for Energy efficient unit awards from CII and this year for the first time the ZRTI building has secured recognition as an Energy Efficient unit.

