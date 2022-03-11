Here’s why Rajamouli rejected Prabhas for RRR

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is definitely the one who made Prabhas, a pan-India star. The two worked together for three films, Chatrapathi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. So much so that, the Rebel star’s popularity surpassed Bollywood star heroes. The two share a great friendship that is beyond films.

The dynamic duo recently got together for promotional interview of Prabhas’ movie Radhe Shyam. The actor thanked Rajamouli for promoting his film while still working on his next release.

During their candid conversation, Prabhas jokingly asked Rajamouli why was he not cast in RRR. He told the director that he would’ve been spectacular on the big screen with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Rajamouli replied to this and said, “You are like a big ship. We can’t have it when there is no necessity of the ship (referring to a scene from Radhe Shyam). But, if we feel it is very important, we will do anything to bring you into the movie.”

Prabhas then funnily replied, ” I understand you are closer to Charan and Tarak than you are with me.”

Speaking about Radhe Shyam, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial got released today, March 11, 2022. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead.

On the other hand, Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is all set to hit the screens on March 25, 2022. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR.