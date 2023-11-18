Heritage walk at Qutb Shahi tombs to celebrate Hyderabad’s history

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) and the Indian National Trust for Art and Culture History, in collaboration with the Telangana department of Heritage, are hosting a history walk at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park as part of World Heritage Week which is celebrated from November 19 to November 25.

The event is set to take place on November 21 at 9.30 a.m.

The purpose of this event is to delve into the extensive history of the 106-acre necropolis, particularly the Qutb Shahi Tombs, and gain insights into the conservation efforts undertaken by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Attendees will be able to learn about the historical significance of the site as well as conservation measures focused on protecting its cultural treasure.

The event is open to the public. However, visitors must purchase admission tickets and pay parking fees.