Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Monday announced a long-term partnership with motor vehicle manufacturer Maxwell Energy Systems for their advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS).

As part of this partnership, Maxwell will supply over a million units of its BMS over the next three years to support Hero Electric’s rapid growth strategy in order to maintain its leadership position.

“To offer avant-garde and advanced battery packs, we are glad to partner with Maxwell for their BMS solution, which will help us provide safe and performance-oriented EVs to our customers,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

“This partnership will also help us build the local supply chain and support the Make in India mission, further reducing our import dependency. With Maxwell on board, we now have 2 solid reliable partners to future-proof our battery designs,” he added.

Moreover, Maxwell and Hero Electric will work on an exciting new range of advanced electronics products for the Indian EV market.

“We’re honoured to partner with them as an advanced electronics supplier and start supplies of our Smart Battery Management Systems (BMS). Since both our missions are deeply aligned, we aim to bring many such innovations to the EV market in partnership with Hero,” Akhil Aryan, CEO & Co-Founder, Maxwell Energy Systems, said in a statement.