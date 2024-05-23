Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon, claims Israel

Tel Aviv: Israel said on Thursday it had killed a commander of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah confirmed the death but did not specify the man’s rank.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that three children going to school were also injured in the attack near the market town of Nabatieh.

Hezbollah said that it had fired “dozens of rockets” at Israeli targets in northern Israel in retaliation.

Also Read Israel prevents thousands of Palestinians from performing Haj

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, there have been daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia and other groups in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

There have been deaths on both sides. The exchanges of fire have caused severe destruction in towns on both sides of the border. Around 150,000 people were evacuated or have left the combat zone.