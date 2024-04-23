Hezbollah fires 35 rockets at Israel: Army

The Israel Defense Forces struck the rocket launchers and Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military added on Monday.

Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd April 2024 7:40 am IST
Representative image

Jerusalem: Lebanese armed group Hezbollah launched about 35 rockets toward northern Israel while Israel carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said in a statement.

The rockets triggered air raid sirens in the city of Safed and other communities in northern Israel, but no injuries have been reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, Israel attacked two structures in the villages of Arzoun and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah fighters were present, according to the statement.

The violence was the latest in the ongoing cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah since October 8, 2023, one day after the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip.

