Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hamadi shot dead outside his house in Lebanon

The motive behind Hamadi's killing remains unclear.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd January 2025 7:17 pm IST
Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hamadi shot dead outside his house in Lebanon
Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hamadi (Photo: X)

Beirut: Senior Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead outside his house in the Bekaa Valley region, eastern Lebanon on Tuesday, January 21.

According to Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Hamadi was struck by six bullets fired by attackers who arrived in two vehicles. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The motive behind Hamadi’s killing remains unclear. Speculation has centered on a potential family feud, though no official confirmation or claim of responsibility has been made.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Hamadi first came under FBI scrutiny following his 1985 hijacking of a West German plane carrying 153 passengers, during which he was reportedly involved in the torture and killing of an American national.

The killing occurred amid the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, putting an end to the confrontations that erupted on October 8, 2023, which escalated after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

As part of the ceasefire, Hezbollah was mandated to disarm in southern Lebanon, while Israel was required to withdraw its forces within 60 days, transferring control to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.

The conflict in Lebanon has claimed over 3,760 lives, while more than 70 individuals, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed on the Israeli side.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd January 2025 7:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button