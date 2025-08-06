Hezbollah leader warns of ‘missiles inside Israel’ if it resumes war on Lebanon

Beirut: The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah warned Tuesday that if Israel intensifies its military operations against his group, the Iran-backed armed faction will resume firing missiles toward Israel.

Naim Kassem’s comments came as Lebanon’s Cabinet was meeting to discuss Hezbollah’s disarmament. Beirut is under US pressure to disarm the group that recently fought a 14-month war with Israel and was left gravely weakened, with many of its political and military leaders dead.

Since the war ended in November with a US-brokered ceasefire, Hezbollah officials have said the group will not discuss its disarmament until Israel withdraws from five hills it controls inside Lebanon and stops almost daily airstrikes that have killed or wounded hundreds of people, most of them Hezbollah members.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of trying to rebuild its military capabilities. Israel’s military has said the five locations in Lebanon provide vantage points or are located across from communities in northern Israel, where about 60,000 Israelis were displaced during the war.

Also Read Gaza aid truck drivers face increasing danger from desperate crowds, armed gangs

Since the ceasefire, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for one attack on a disputed area along the border.

In a televised speech Tuesday, Kassem said Hezbollah rejects any timetable to hand over its weapons.

“Israel’s interest is not to widen the aggression because if they expand, the resistance will defend, the army will defend and the people will defend,” Kassem said. “This defence will lead to the fall of missiles inside Israel.”

Since the war ended, Hezbollah has withdrawn most of its fighters and weapons from the area along the border with Israel south of the Litani river.

Last week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated calls for Hezbollah to give up its weapons, angering the group’s leadership.

The ceasefire agreement left vague how Hezbollah’s weapons and military facilities north of the Litani river should be treated, saying Lebanese authorities should dismantle unauthorised facilities starting with the area south of the river.

Hezbollah maintains the deal only covers the area south of the Litani, while Israel and the US say it mandates disarmament of the group throughout Lebanon.

Kassem said Hezbollah rejects a government vote over its weapons, saying such a decision should be unanimously backed by all Lebanese.

“No one can deprive Lebanon of its force to protect its sovereignty,” Kassem said.

Hezbollah’s weapons are a divisive issue among Lebanese, with some groups calling for its disarmament.

The Israel-Hezbollah war started a day after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack against Israel from Gaza. It left more than 4,000 people dead and caused damage worth USD 11 billion.