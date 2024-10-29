Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as successor to slain chief Nasrallah

A Lebanon-based resistance group Hezbollah has officially elected Naim Qassem as its new deputy secretary general. The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, by Hezbollah’s main decision-making body Shura Council.

The group announced Qassem’s election by the group’s established procedures for leadership selection on Telegram.

This decision came weeks following the assassination of former chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on September 27.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)