Hezbollah names Naim Qassem as successor to slain chief Nasrallah

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th October 2024 2:44 pm IST
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem

A Lebanon-based resistance group Hezbollah has officially elected Naim Qassem as its new deputy secretary general. The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, by Hezbollah’s main decision-making body Shura Council.

The group announced Qassem’s election by the group’s established procedures for leadership selection on Telegram.

This decision came weeks following the assassination of former chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on September 27.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th October 2024 2:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button