Hezbollah rejects normalisation with Israel, condemns violation in Lebanon

Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, reaffirmed that Lebanon will not accept any normalisation of ties with Israel, and condemned Israel’s ongoing violations in southern Lebanon.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Forum, Qassem emphasised that “Hezbollah and the Lebanese resistance have stood firm, preventing Israel from achieving its objectives in Lebanon,” emphasising that normalisation remains off the table, Xinhua news agency reported quoting al-Manar TV channel.

Hezbollah committed to Lebanon’s sovereignty: Qassem

He reiterated Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, calling on the Lebanese state to exert pressure on international actors to fully implement ceasefire agreements and uphold Lebanon’s rights.

Hezbollah has consistently opposed any political or diplomatic engagement with Israel, citing the continued occupation of Lebanese territory, including the Israeli-annexed Shebaa Farms area and Kfarchouba hills, he said, noting the group maintains that steadfast resistance is the only way to safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty and deter further Israeli aggression.

Qassem praised Palestinian resilience, particularly in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. “The Palestinian people have paid a heavy price, but they remain unyielding in their fight for their land, dignity, and rights,” he said.

Qassem also condemned what he described as a US-Israeli strategy to reshape the region by undermining the Palestinian cause and expanding Israeli territorial control. He warned that the resistance front, including Hezbollah and its regional allies, remains committed to countering these efforts.