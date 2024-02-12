HHF, local mosques launch Rahnumai centers across Hyderabad

The development comes following a survey by HHF, which revealed members of the Muslim community were poorly enrolled in various government schemes and services

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 12th February 2024 7:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: HHF launches Rahnumai centers from Mosque across city
Hyderabad: HHF launches Rahnumai centers from Mosque across city

Hyderabad: The Helping Hands Foundation (HHF), collaborating with 15 mosques, has launched Rahnumai Centers across the city to uplift the Muslim community and provide them with assistance for enrollment in various government schemes and programme, including free education in government schools.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The development comes following a survey by HHF, which revealed members of the Muslim community were poorly enrolled in various government schemes and services.

Also Read
Telangana: Kishan Reddy holds BJP Lok Sabha poll committee meet

According to the survey, the percentage of Muslim citizens who did not have voter IDs was 32%, while 35% had invalid ration cards, and citizens with no Aryogyasri Cards stood at 75%.

MS Education Academy

Moreover, 14% of students from classes 1–5 were dropouts, and 7% of children had not even been to school. Also, there was a very low percentage of scholarships for Muslim students.

Advisor to the government, minority welfare Md Shabir Ali, along with Ahle Hadees president Shafeeq Alam, senior journalist Abu Aimal, and senior Congress minority leaders attended the launch event at Masjid e Mohammadia, Langar Houz.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 12th February 2024 7:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button