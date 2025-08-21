Telangana is home to many scenic escapes like rolling hills, tranquil lakes, and lush forests that surprise many who think such landscapes belong only to Kerala. Tucked away in the state’s northern region lies one such hidden treasure that is not often talked about. Here, the calm waters stretch endlessly and reflect the sky above.

This is the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) backwaters, located about 200 km from Hyderabad. Offering a serene retreat from the city’s bustle, the reservoir has quietly become a go-to spot for those travellers who prefer peace, nature and unhurried views over crowded tourist trails. Come along as Siasat.com explores this underrated spot.

The charm of SRSP backwaters

The SRSP backwaters are formed by the reservoir built across the Godavari River in Telangana. Originally constructed as one of the state’s major irrigation projects, it not only sustains farmlands but also creates a vast water body that feels more like a natural lake than a man-made one.

Spending time here is less about tourist activities and more about slowing down. Visitors often just sit by the water, soaking in the peace, while others also capture the stunning reflections of the sky, especially at sunset and sunrise. Birdwatchers can also spot migratory species in certain seasons. In fact, a few years ago, SRSP backwaters went viral when wildlife photographer Santosh Kumar shared pictures of beautiful flamingos spotted here.

The best time to visit is during and after the monsoon months, when the reservoir is full and the surrounding landscape is lush and green. Summers, however, can be harsh, with water levels dropping and the heat making it less inviting.

How to visit Sri Ram Sagar Project backwaters

The SRSP backwaters are located in the Nizamabad district, around 200 km from Hyderabad, making for an easy weekend escape. By road, the journey takes about four to five hours, with highways that stay smooth for most of the route. Along the way, you will pass stretches of farmland and small villages, giving a glimpse of Telangana’s countryside before the landscape suddenly opens up to the shimmering reservoir.

For those who prefer public transport, Nizamabad town is well connected by trains and buses from Hyderabad. From there, the backwaters are just a short drive away. While the spot is not commercialised with resorts or guided tours yet, that’s part of its charm. SRSP is best experienced as a self-planned trip, with your own timing to sit back and let the calm waters do the talking.