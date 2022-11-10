High Commissioner of India to New Zealand meets leaders of community organisations

Neeta Bhushan, the High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, met with leaders of various community organisations at the premises of the Consulate of India in Onehunga, Auckland this afternoon.

This was her first outreach into the Kiwi-Indian community. She interacted with leaders of nearly 60 different community organisations – part of the Auckland Indian Diaspora at this meet-and-greet event.

A wider community event will also be planned soon.

A media-focused interaction will also be planned involving all members of our esteemed ethnic media.

Due to time constraints, today’s event was limited only to our community leaders.

Tomorrow, the Hon’ble High Commissioner will also attend the annual India-New Zealand Business Summit alongside Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

The Government of India has appointed Neeta Bhushan as the next High Commissioner of India to New Zealand.

This was announced in a press release from the office of India’s Ministry of External Affairs a short while ago.

She has taken the charge at the Wellington-based Indian High Commission.

Bhushan, a 1994 batch officer of India’s elite Indian Foreign Services (IFS), is currently posted as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and has held numerous key positions and assignments overseas, including being India’s Consul General at Chicago (United States of America) from 2017 to 2019.

As a career diplomat, her overseas assignments have included political and information work in Tokyo (Japan), Head of the Press, Culture and Information Wing in Dhaka (Bangladesh), and Head of the Economic and Commercial Wing in the Indian Embassy in Berlin (Germany). She also worked as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and as Joint Secretary (Parliament & Coordination) in the Ministry of External Affairs.