High corruption, bad governance: Mohandas Pai on Bangalore floods

It also shows lack of urban reforms across all our cities over the last 30 years, he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 7th September 2022 2:47 pm IST
Mohandas Pai

Bengaluru: Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said the havoc caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.

Both political leaders and bureaucrats have failed the citizens, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd said on the floods in parts of Bengaluru following two days of torrential rains.

Also Read
Rain havoc: Bengaluru slowly returning to normalcy

“…result of ineffective government, bad governance and high corruption. Money is allocated and largely shoddy work due to high corruption, lack of capability in the corporation, illegal construction, the list goes on,” Pai told PTI.

MS Education Academy

It also shows lack of urban reforms across all our cities over the last 30 years, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button