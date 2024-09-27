High Court seeks Telangana govt’s response on ‘Maha Hyderabad’

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought the state government’s response regarding the recently promulgated Ordinance No. 3 of 2024, which proposes significant amendments to the Municipalities Act, 2019. The Ordinance outlines the merger of 51 gram panchayats with 13 municipalities from Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts, all of which are situated around the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The state government envisions the creation of a new administrative entity, tentatively named the “Hyderabad Greater City Corporation” or “Maha Hyderabad,” which would consolidate these areas under a single urban governance structure.

The ordinance has sparked debate, prompting Kaitpaka Yadaiah of Hayathnagar in Rangareddy district and another petitioner to file a writ petition challenging the legality of the changes. The petitioners raised concerns about the impact of the ordinance on local governance and the rights of the communities affected by the merger.

In response to the petition, a bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Reddy, has directed the state government, represented by the Chief Secretary, the Secretary to the Legislative Affairs and Law Department, and the Principal Secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj Departments, to produce relevant records for review.

The court has given the government three weeks to file a counter response and obtain necessary instructions. The petitioners argue that the ordinance may have far-reaching consequences for urban governance, and the High Court’s review will play a critical role in determining its future.

The ordinance, if implemented, could significantly alter the administrative boundaries of Hyderabad, paving the way for a larger metropolitan area. However, it has also raised concerns among local communities about the potential loss of local autonomy and the effectiveness of governance in the newly merged areas.