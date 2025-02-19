High demand for Hafiz-e-Quran in Hyderabad during Ramzan

Hyderabad: Come Ramzan, the hafiz-e-Quran or huffaaz, ones who have memorized the Quran in its entirety are called in and are in demand across the city.

The Hafiz-e-Quran, as they are also called have completed the memorization course from Islamic seminaries. In Ramzan, they lead the Taraweeh prayers at mosques throughout the month.

The holy month for Muslims is a time when these huffaaz are in demand at mosques, private function halls, and gated communities where the Taraweeh prayers are held.

In Greater Hyderabad, there are around 8,000 mosques. “At a few mosques, the regular hafiz conducts the Taraweeh prayers. In other mosques, the committee through madrasa management hires one,” said Mufti Mohammed Jaweed, who leads the prayers at a mosque in Yakutpura.

Roughly, 15000 huffaaz find temporary jobs during Ramzan. “On average, a hafiz is paid around Rs 20,000 by the management of the mosque or the person who organizes the Taraweeh prayer at a private place. The people who attend the prayers as a goodwill give some amount,” said hafiz Syed Muzaffar. The hafiz said the honorarium received by them was for sparing their time and not for reciting the Quran.

In prominent mosques in the city, where huge gatherings are witnessed for Taraweeh prayers, the hafiz gets hefty remuneration and gift amounts.

During the rest of the year, the hafiz lead five-time prayers at the mosque or tutor the Quran to students at homes or Islamic seminaries. “For the job, they get a pittance as remuneration as mosques do not generate enough funds to pay them huge salaries,” said a masjid committee member.

What are Taraweeh prayers held during Ramzan in Hyderabad

Taraweeh prayers are a special form of voluntary prayers that are performed during the Islamic month of Ramzan. During Taraweeh, the Quran reciter completes 2 rakats in 10 sets that total up to 20 rakats. The hafiz completes the entire Quran in 1, 3, 5, 10 and 27 days. The Quran reciters practice their recitation during the day so that they make no mistakes in prayers.