Think high heels, and you may picture stilettos, parties, weddings or fashion runways. But here is a surprising twist: high heels were not originally created for women. Their story began with men, horses and even warfare.

The earliest heels were practical

Part of the Persian cavalry soldier’s battle gear: the high heel.© Bata Shoe Museum / Kailee Mandel

Around the 10th century, Persian cavalry soldiers wore heeled boots while riding horses. Why? The raised heel helped keep their feet firmly locked into stirrups.

This was especially useful when soldiers stood up on horseback to shoot bows and arrows. So, the heel was first a clever piece of military footwear, not a fashion statement.

From battlefield to European courts

Centuries later, the heel travelled from Persia to Europe. In the late 16th century, Persian diplomatic missions helped spark interest in Persian-style clothing among European aristocrats. Men in European courts began wearing heeled shoes and boots.

But the meaning of the heel quickly changed. It was no longer just about riding.

Heels became a way for wealthy men to show that they had money, privilege and power. They also became a symbol of masculine authority.

The royal red heel

By the 17th century, heels had become a major status symbol. One of the most famous fans was King Louis XIV of France. He became known for his red-tinted heels, or “les talons rouges”.

Red heels became closely associated with the French royal court and were used to display wealth, rank and authority.

In other words, a man’s shoes could tell you a lot about his position without him saying a word.

High-heeled shoes with bright red heels on the feet of a blue blood: Louis XIV displaying his regal footwear.Wikimedia

Then women joined in

Here comes another interesting turn. By the 1630s, European women were adopting elements of men’s fashion, including high heels, as a way to project power and fashionable status. Heels were not suddenly “women’s shoes”; for a while, both men and women wore them.

By the 18th century, however, the two styles began moving in different directions. Men’s heels became thicker and more practical, while women’s heels became slimmer, more decorative and increasingly connected with elegance.

Women’s shoe with a Louis XV heel, ca 1750.Swiss National Museum

Why did men give up heels?

The change was part of a much larger shift in men’s fashion. During the Enlightenment, European men increasingly moved towards simpler, plainer and more practical clothing. Historians often call this transformation the “Great Male Renunciation”.

Elaborate shoes and high heels began to look too decorative and frivolous for the new ideal of masculine dress. Men gradually abandoned high heels, while women continued to embrace them.

The camera changed the story again

During the 19th and 20th centuries, heels were reinvented as symbols of female glamour. The invention of the camera, photography, advertising and early pin-up imagery helped strengthen the connection between high heels, beauty and femininity.

Then came the stiletto.

In the 1950s, shoe designers developed extremely thin, high heels using internal steel supports.

This made it possible to create the dramatic, needle-like heel we now know as the stiletto. The style quickly became an icon of modern fashion.

From soldiers to stilettos

Today, heels come in every imaginable form: stilettos, wedges, block heels and platforms. They are mainly associated with women, although men still wear heels in cowboy boots, platform boots and contemporary high-fashion designs.

So, the next time you see a pair of high heels, remember their surprising journey. They began as a practical tool for Persian horsemen, became a symbol of power among European men, crossed into women’s fashion and eventually became one of the world’s most recognisable symbols of glamour.

Not bad for a shoe that started out in a stirrup.