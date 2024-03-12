High on haleem: Hyderabad cops resort to lathicharge to disperse crowd

Hyderabad: Chaos erupted at the inauguration event of a hotel at Chaderghat during free distribution of haleem among public, forcing police to intervene and resort to lathicharge to take control of the situation.

The management of Aazebo Hotel, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, March 12, the first day of Ramzan, decided to distribute free haleem among the public to celebrate the inauguration. Some people circulated the messages on social media and it went viral.

A newly-inaugurated hotel in Chaderghat, Hyderabad announced free distribution of haleem. Hundreds showed up to enjoy the freebie, leading to a stampede-like situation. Police resort to lathicharge to control the situation. Case against hotel management likely. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/diDHVMmiRD — Jibran Nazir | جبران نزیر (@JibraanDar) March 12, 2024

Hundreds of people turned up to enjoy the freebie, leading to a stampede-like situation. Police personnel, who were stationed near the hotel resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Police are contemplating whether they should book a case against management for blocking the traffic and organising the event that let to chaos.