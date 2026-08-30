High-speed rail corridors will transform Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, August 30, said the proposed high-speed rail corridors linking Hyderabad with Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune would be game-changers for Telangana.

The projects would accelerate industrialisation, improve connectivity and help ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad, he said.

Reddy, who inspected Vikarabad Railway Station near here, said the Rail Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet was nearing completion and would soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The union minister of Coal said the indigenous railway safety systems KAVACH and KAVACH 2.0 were being implemented in Telangana for the first time.

Five Vande Bharat trains are currently operating from Hyderabad, further improving rail connectivity, he said.

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Highlighting the NDA government’s initiatives to modernise the railway network in Telangana, Reddy said redevelopment works were underway at Vikarabad railway station at Rs 27 crore.

As part of the Centre’s efforts to strengthen railway infrastructure across Telangana, 40 railway stations are being redeveloped. Vikarabad, Tandur, Nampally, Secunderabad, Moulali and Charlapalli are among the stations being upgraded to international standards, he said.

Telangana’s railway infrastructure was witnessing rapid development under the Modi government, with major projects worth thousands of crores progressing across the state, Reddy said.

He added that doubling, tripling and quadrupling of railway lines was underway, while 100 per cent electrification of railway lines in Telangana had been completed.

The union Budget had announced three high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad with Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.