High speed rail to travel from Vishakapatnam to Shamshabad in 4.5 hrs

Hyderabad: The Central government has announced significant developments for the semi-high-speed rail corridor connecting Visakhapatnam and Shamshabad, promising to enhance connectivity between the two major cities in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

The semi-high-speed rail corridor is designed to facilitate travel at speeds of up to 220 km/h, drastically reducing the current travel time from approximately 12 hours to just 4.5 hours.

Fastest train currently at 8.5 hrs travel time

The project aims to connect Visakhapatnam with Shamshabad Airport, providing a seamless travel experience for passengers. Currently, the fastest option available is the Vande Bharat train, which takes about 8.5 hours for this journey.

The proposed alignment will pass through key locations including Suryapet and Vijayawada, with plans to include additional corridors connecting Visakhapatnam to Kurnool via Suryapet. This new route will also connect several towns in Telangana that currently lack railway access, such as Narkatpalli, Nakirekal, and Kodada.

Preliminary engineering and traffic surveys are nearing completion, with reports expected to be submitted to the Railway Board by November. This phase of planning is crucial for finalizing the project’s logistics and ensuring its successful implementation.

Once operational, this semi-high-speed corridor will not only reduce travel times but also improve overall accessibility for regions that are currently underserved by rail services.

The route will feature eight proposed railway stations, enhancing connectivity for local populations.