High tension wire falls on shops in Bachupally, 20 shops gutted

Hyderabad: Around 20 furniture shops were completely gutted after a high-tension power line fell on one of them near KGR convention hall at Bachupally late on Tuesday night, March 3. No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

The fire first broke out at around 11:00 pm and five fire tenders from Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Patancheru, Sanathnagar and Madhapur fire stations responded to the incident. The fire was completely extinguished at around 8:00 am the next day.

“All shops were located inside tinsheds, since it was Holi and a Lunar eclipse, people had shut their shops early. No one was present inside at the time of the incident.” an official from the Kukatpally fire station told Siasat.com.

Damages are estimated to be around 2 crore.