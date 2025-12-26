Highest grossing Bollywood film in India as of 2025: Jawan loses spot

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 26th December 2025 4:51 pm IST
Dhurandhar movie
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, has entered the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club within 21 days, according to a press release from the film’s team. The makers claim the film now stands at Rs. 1,006.7 crore worldwide gross, with Rs. 668.80 crore India net after applicable discounts and taxes.

The same Rs. 668.8 crore India net figure is also being shared widely that calls the film “Bollywood’s No.1 grosser” on the basis of Indian box office net collection.

Highest Grosser At Indian Box Office (Net collections)

As per the Koimoi poster (India net totals), the ranking shown is:

  •  Dhurandhar: Rs. 668.8 crore
  •  Jawan: Rs. 640.42 crore
  •  Stree 2: Rs. 627.5 crore
  •  Chhaava: Rs. 615.39 crore
  •  Animal: Rs. 554 crore

If these figures are compared like-for-like (India net), Dhurandhar’s claimed total places it above Jawan and Stree 2 in the list.

Dhurandhar Cast, story hook, and sequel update

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film is positioned as a high-scale spy thriller that blends fiction with references to RAW-linked incidents, including mentions like “Operation Lyari” in the discussion around the film.

A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is already announced for March 19, 2026, with plans for release in five languages, as noted in your draft.

