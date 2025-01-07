Highest-grossing film in India: Pushpa 2 beats Baahubali 2

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has taken Indian cinema by storm. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has smashed records and become the highest-grossing film in India, surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Released on December 5, 2024, the movie has won hearts worldwide with its gripping story and powerful performances.

Pushpa 2 Record-Breaking Success

In just 32 days, Pushpa 2 earned a massive Rs. 1,831 crore worldwide, with Rs. 1,438 crore coming from India alone. It is now the highest-grossing film in India, overtaking Baahubali 2 which grossed Rs. 1810 crores at the worldwide box office, which held the record for eight years. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 also made history, crossing Rs. 800 crore and becoming the first dubbed film to achieve this milestone.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 342 crore, becoming the second-highest earner in these states. However, it saw slightly lower collections in the northern districts of Coastal Andhra, where Kalki 2898 AD performed better.

The film’s success wasn’t limited to India. A smart marketing campaign, including a grand trailer launch in Bihar, helped it attract viewers across the country and beyond. From its opening day, Pushpa 2 showed its mass appeal, earning Rs. 175 crore nett in India.

What’s Next?

Fans are already excited about the next chapter. At the end of Pushpa 2, the makers announced Pushpa 3: The Rampage. With Sukumar’s direction and Allu Arjun’s star power, the third installment promises to be another blockbuster.