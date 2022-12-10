Highest-paid actress Deepika Padukone’s HUGE Pathaan fee

Mumbai: One of the most adored and popular actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is set to star in highly-anticipated upcoming movie in Pathaan. Touted be an espionage-thriller, the Siddharth Anand’s directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in multiple languages. Every little update about the movie is leaving fans excited. Actors remuneration too is much talked about topics among the movie-goers.

Deepika Padukone’s Remuneration For Pathaan

Deepika Padukone, who is playing female lead role in the movie, is reportedly charging over Rs 15cr for Pathaan. With this, she becomes the highest-paid Indian actress in 2022, according to IMDb’s latest report which mentions her remuneration as ’15cr to 30cr per movie’.

Earlier, we have informed you about SRK’s hefty pay that he is taking home for Pathaan. The superstar is reportedly getting paid Rs 100 crore plus his share of profits. John, who will be seen playing the role of an antagonist, is being paid Rs 20 crore.

Besharam Rang Song Announcement

Meanwhile, the first song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone from Pathaan is all set to be released on December 12, 2022. On December 9, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first look poster of Deepika from the track. Check out his post here.