Highest paid celebrity contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: The buzz around Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is reaching a fever pitch as the show gears up for its upcoming season. With pre-production in full swing, reports suggest that the makers have already locked in the contestants, with an official list expected to drop soon.

While some celebrity names have been leaked by media outlets, others remain tentative, pending final negotiations. However, what’s got everyone talking, apart from the contestant lineup and premiere date, is the hefty paychecks the participants will rake in for their daring stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Salaries

In previous seasons, it’s been a trend for seasoned television actors and actresses, the seniors of tinsel town, to command the highest salaries on Khatron Ke Khiladi, much like in Bigg Boss. This year is expected to be no different, with fees also depending on the contestant’s popularity.

Names like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Ibrahim are circulating as potential senior contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, indicating that one among them could snag the title of the highest-paid participant.

In the last season, actress Daisy Shah held the crown for the highest-paid contestant, taking home a hefty Rs 15 lakh per episode. She was closely followed by Shiv Thakare, Nyrra Banerjee, and Rohit Roy. Similarly, in the 12th season, Jannat Zubair claimed the top spot in terms of earnings, given her massive popularity.

As the anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await the revelation of who will emerge as the highest-paid contestant this season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.