Highest-paid TV actress in India: Rs 35 lakh a month

Mumbai: On June 28, 2024, popular actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share some shocking news with her fans and followers. Hina revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She asked everyone to pray for her quick recovery, while also assuring them of her determination to come back stronger. In her heartfelt post, Hina requested privacy during this challenging time.

The Indian television industry boasts many talented and stunning actresses. Over the years, we’ve seen numerous iconic performers who have captured our hearts and created unforgettable characters. Recently, there’s been a surge of talented actresses such as Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik, Anita Hassanandani, and Surbhi Jyoti, among others.

One actress who stands out in this industry is Hina Khan, known for her role as ‘Akshara Maheshwari Singhania’ in the popular TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Hina, now 36, is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. She has an impressive 19.1 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares updates about her personal and professional life.

In 2020, Hina made her Bollywood debut with the film “Hacked” and also ventured into the OTT space with the web series “Damaged 2.” According to reports, Hina earns a substantial income from her TV shows and brand endorsements. She reportedly charges between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh per episode and has an estimated net worth of Rs. 52 crore.

Hina Khan was born on October 2, 1987, in Srinagar and raised in an orthodox Muslim family. She completed her schooling at CMS Montessori School in Lucknow and later graduated from Delhi University’s Gargi College. It was during her college days that she auditioned for “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and landed the lead role, despite having no formal training in acting. She started her television career at the age of 22, and since then, she has appeared in several popular TV shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Naagin.”

Hina Khan’s journey from a college student to one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian television industry is truly inspiring. Despite facing a tough health battle, her determination and resilience are a testament to her strength and spirit.