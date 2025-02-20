Highlight Telangana govt’s job creation: CM, AICC in-charge tell Cong cadres

The meeting was attended by ministers and TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other key leaders.

Published: 20th February 2025 9:04 am IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the newly appointed AICC in-charge of Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, convened an online meeting on Wednesday, February 19, urging party leaders and members to communicate to voters in the graduate MLC constituency the significant achievements of the Congress government.

They highlighted that over 55,000 jobs have been created and nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in investments attracted to the state, which is expected to generate thousands more job opportunities.

The meeting was attended by ministers and TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other key leaders, both Revanth and Natarajan emphasized the importance of treating the upcoming graduate MLC elections as a matter of prestige.

They called for a concerted effort to secure a substantial victory for the party’s candidate, V Narender Reddy.

Natarajan expressed her strong rapport with various ministers and senior leaders in Telangana, encouraging all party members to collaborate effectively to ensure a successful outcome in the MLC polls.

