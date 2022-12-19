Photos: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony highlights

Doha: The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday witnessed a dazzling show, which did not take more than 15 minutes, in which it showed visual and lyrical performances.

With the opening songs, the concert organizers used visual techniques, for which realistic models of dolphins and whales were spread throughout the stadiums, as if they were flying in Lusail Stadium, in an eye-catching scene.

The closing ceremony, titled “A Night to Remember,” included performances by many international artists, who showcased a diverse mix of songs and the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

A number of Arab artists also participated in the opening songs, most notably the Emirati Belqis, Iraqi Rahma Riad, and Moroccans Manal and Noura Fatehi.

Nigerian singer Davido and others joined the band of singers at the closing ceremony, which also included dance performances and balls for the flags of the countries that participated in the World Cup.

While the famous Egyptian rapper “Wigs” participated in singing his song “Ezz Al-Arab” during a break between the two halves.

In addition, Palestinian Tamim Al-Barghouti and Mauritanian poet Mohamed Ould Bemba recited the poem Ain Al-Ridha at the closing ceremony of the World Cup final.

The crowd also watched the Qatari Air Force planes flying over Lusail, coinciding with the Gulf country’s celebration of its National Day on December 18 of each year.

Here’s a look

Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witnesses the ceremony. Photo: Twitter

French President Emmanuel Macron with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the stands before the start of the ceremony and the final match. Photo: Reuters

Flags of the participating countries. Photo: Reuters

The realistic models of dolphins and whales were spread throughout the Lusail stadium. Photo: Twitter

The closing ceremony took 15 minutes. Photo: Twitter

A general view of one of the concerts hosted by Lusail Stadium. Photo: Twitter

The ceremony included visual, lyrical and poetic paintings. Photo: Reuters

A number of Arab artists participated in the opening songs. Photo: Anadolu Agency

International Federation of Football (FIFA) praises the ceremony, stressing that it embodies the meeting of the entire world over 29 days of competitions, in an event that celebrates poetry and music. Photo: Twitter

French and Argentine flags fly over the stadium during the ceremony that preceded the final match. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Part of the performances included in the ceremony. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Light shows dazzle the audience. Photo: Reuters

Lights cover Lusail Stadium, which hosted the ceremony and the final match. Photo: Twitter

A giant version of the World Cup amidst the fireworks display inside the stadium before the match. Photo: Reuters

The fans’ area in Al Bidda Park is crowded to watch the closing ceremony and the final match. Photo: Reuters

An aerobatic team flies over Lusail Stadium before the World Cup final. Photo: Reuters