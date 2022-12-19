Photos: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 closing ceremony highlights

Doha: The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday witnessed a dazzling show, which did not take more than 15 minutes, in which it showed visual and lyrical performances.
With the opening songs, the concert organizers used visual techniques, for which realistic models of dolphins and whales were spread throughout the stadiums, as if they were flying in Lusail Stadium, in an eye-catching scene.
The closing ceremony, titled “A Night to Remember,” included performances by many international artists, who showcased a diverse mix of songs and the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
A number of Arab artists also participated in the opening songs, most notably the Emirati Belqis, Iraqi Rahma Riad, and Moroccans Manal and Noura Fatehi.
Nigerian singer Davido and others joined the band of singers at the closing ceremony, which also included dance performances and balls for the flags of the countries that participated in the World Cup.
While the famous Egyptian rapper “Wigs” participated in singing his song “Ezz Al-Arab” during a break between the two halves.
In addition, Palestinian Tamim Al-Barghouti and Mauritanian poet Mohamed Ould Bemba recited the poem Ain Al-Ridha at the closing ceremony of the World Cup final.
The crowd also watched the Qatari Air Force planes flying over Lusail, coinciding with the Gulf country’s celebration of its National Day on December 18 of each year.