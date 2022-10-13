Hijab ban: Karnataka awaits SC verdict with bated breath

Bangalore: The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its judgment on a clutch of petitions challenging the High Court’s verdict banning the hijab in educational institutions of Karnataka.

The hijab crisis in the state has left the student community divided into communal lines and also challenged the law and order situation in the state.

Experts opine that the verdict will have a direct impact on the student community. The issue is already politicised and communal forces are at play.

The hijab crisis proved to be a shot in the arm for the ruling BJP as it polarised Hindus, especially younger ones. The Hindu organisations began saffron shawl agitation in schools against the wearing of hijab in classes and received support.

With Assembly elections of 2023 to be held in six months, the issue is going to impact the state, experts state.

Congress Legal Cell General Secretary Surya Mukundraj said that the hijab crisis is indeed politicised. This has become a sociological issue. This kind of strife between students was never experienced.

Girl students were pitched against girls. The Hijab issue was not a big issue. The ruling government (BJP) brought it out to divert corruption and scandal involving then minister K S Eshwarappa, he explained.

“In my opinion, the girls should not have approached the court hastily over the issue. Secondly, the government circular in this regard should have been followed. However, education is a guaranteed right for all citizens. The rule which bans wearing of hijab would curtail educational rights. The girls should not be devoid of education. We believe that the Supreme Court will consider all these points while giving its verdict,” he said.

Also Read SC to deliver judgement on Thursday in Karnataka hijab ban matter

The majority of Muslim students followed the rule by the government following the High Court’s order and attended classes, exams by not wearing hijab.

The Karnataka High Court had dismissed the petition of six girls from Udupi Government Girls College seeking directions to the ruling BJP to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes.

Various organisations raised their voice regarding the issue. The Muslim organisations protested against the Karnataka High Court’s verdict of dismissing petitions and ruling that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam religion.

The Hindus accused the Muslim organisations of not respecting the court order and law of the land. They had given a call to boycott Muslim traders, and artisans.

The verdict is likely to impact the education sector as well as law and order situation in Karnataka.