Hijab Row: Local VHP leaders claim Karnataka CM support them

Amid the raging calls for banning the Hijab in Karnataka, a video has surfaced on social media which shows local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajarang Dal leaders in Karnataka’s Madikeri district instructing a group of right wing youth regarding the plan of action at one of the colleges.

One of the men seen instructing the youth, refers to certain orders from Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the state’s home minister with regards to Islam and Muslims.

A twitter handle by the name @yehlog shared the video. “Leaked video of VHP/Bajrang Dal leaders in Madikeri supplying shawls and instructing students on what to do. Interestingly, they point to statements from the Chief Minister and Home Minister to show this has backing from the very top,” read the tweet.

The man addressing the saffron shawl clad youth can be hear saying, “So we shall gather there tomorrow and then walk towards the college, speak to the principal” He further asks the youth ,”Is it clear?” to which they nod in agreement.

The man assures them full cooperation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Barang Dal, saying “You will have the full support from Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal”. At the end of instructions, the youth are heard saying that they would gather at the said place at 9 AM.

The conversation on Hijab:

The man addressing the youth remarks that the the Home minister and chief minister have issued an order. “What they (the pro-hijab protestors) are doing is wrong,” says the man. He further states, “There is a law, and things shall happen according to law.”

He then says, “People must not go against the law, this is not Pakistan”. Another leader is hear saying “Until the time all of you are ready to stand against them, we will stand by you”. The reassure the support of the VHP and Bajran Dal to the youth .

One the youth is heard saying, “We will go inside the college, but you should be there supporting us from outside”, backing him others say “yes we will do that”. Some of them are heard inquiring about the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhaythi Parishad (ABVP) secretary, who wasn’t present at the meeting. One of the leaders says its not an issue. Another leader orders the youth to come to the venue and bring people along.

A third leaders orders the youth to spread the the word among their friends, asking each of them to bring two people along. They are asked to bring along girls. The leader says “Ask the girls to wear saffron shawls”. He further says, “So, today the Principal has assured us of cooperation.”