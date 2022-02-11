Hijab row: Mumbai MLA gifts Muskan Khan an iPhone

Bengaluru: Karnataka college girl Muskaan Khan who confronted a crowd by raising slogans of “Allah hu Akbar” during protests that broke out on hijab row, continues to be in news.

Congress MLA from Mumbai’s Bandra Zeeshan Siddique came all the way from Maharashtra on Friday and paid visit to Muskan’s residence in Mandya city. The MLA appreciated her “courage”, assured support and gifted her an iPhone and smart watch.

“I came from so far to meet the girl from our community who showed exemplary courage. I am happy for her courageous act,” he stated.

“Today whole of Karnataka, entire country is taking pride of her act. She has shown what is the real power of woman. After seeing her brave act, other women who are being pressurised, subjected to harassment and whoever is meted with injustice, they can also confront such acts,” he asserted.

Her act against those zaalims (cruel people) is commendable, he added.

“Wearing hijab is a constitutional right. One can wear clothes of her choice. You have problem with her hijab or with the fact that she is getting educated,” the Congress MLA said.

“There are crores of brothers behind Muskaan to protect her right of wearing hijab. I felt happy after meeting her family,” he added.

Muskaan Khan, the student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya district was allegedly heckled by a group of students in the college premises for wearing ‘burka’. The group raised slogan of ‘Jai Sriram’ while surrounding and following her. Muskan confronted the crowd with slogan of ‘Allah hu Akbar’. The video is now viral on social media.

Later, she was safely escorted inside the classroom by authorities. Muskaan has later stated that she will abide by the court order and thanked college authorities.

Meanwhile, various Muslim organisations have announced cash reward for her act. Complaint has also been lodged in connection with announcing cash prize to Muskaan.