Hijab-wearing woman will one day become PM of India, says Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated in Vijayapura, Karnataka on Tuesday that a hijab-wearing woman would one day become the Prime Minister of India.

Owaisi made the statement in the backdrop of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak being elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak, 42, on Monday won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain’s first prime minister of Indian origin.

Sunak is also the first Hindu prime minister and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

Sunak’s victory on Diwali has resonated among the Indian diaspora groups across the UK, who have hailed it as a historic moment in British social history.

Sunak’s victory in the Tory leadership race came at the end of a dramatic few days in Westminster since Liz Truss resigned as prime minister last Thursday in the wake of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson ruling himself out from the contest over the weekend and Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt conceding defeat just moments before the shortlisting deadline on Monday paved the way for a remarkable political comeback for Sunak having lost the Tory membership vote to Truss just last month.