Hill districts alerted in wake of possible militant attack: Manipur security advisor

Imphal: Manipur security advisor Kuldiep Singh on Friday said security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said reports of movement of these militants have been circulating for the past three to four days.

He indicated that the attacks could occur any day around September 28 and said, “The government thought it prudent that the efforts being taken to counter any such attacks must be shared.”

Singh said a strategic operations group (SOG) meeting took place in the chief secretary’s conference hall on September 18 where “we deliberated on tackling drone and rocket attacks with full force.”

He mentioned that planned measures have been communicated to remote areas to ensure that any militant movements are “nipped in the bud,” with intelligence shared among various agencies.

Singh stressed the importance of immediate action if any group movements of 30 or more militants, including their potential shelters, are detected.

He said districts including Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been placed on high alert.

Singh added that while traditional combing operations focus on seizing arms and ammunition, there is now increased scrutiny for materials used to manufacture rockets, missiles, drone components, and batteries.

“During combing operations, explosives and materials used in making bombs are to be checked. District magistrates have been alerted. All connected roads and villages within a 5 km radius towards the hills are also being checked,” he said.

Singh said, “Approximately 468 bunkers have been destroyed till date since the start of the ethnic violence. We are going for anti-drone measures with Assam Rifles and Army deploying a large number of such systems. CRPF too have deployed some anti-drone guns.”

Singh said that the total number of weapons looted was more than 6000. The forces have recovered 2,681 weapons. Of these 2,681, approximately 1200 were looted weapons.

Of the remaining 1400 items that are not looted, 800 are sophisticated weapons, he said.

After the September 6 rocket attack at Moirang, 26 weapons were recovered from hill areas during massive operations, the security advisor said.

On the drone bomb attack at Koutruk of September 2, Singh said, “The case has been handed over to the NIA. Drones have not been used earlier for dropping bombs. We don’t have much technology in Manipur. Central agencies have better facilities at their disposal to identify and investigate on it.”

The militants who used those drones were arrested, he said.

A total of 533 individuals involved in violence have been arrested till date and a large number of them were from outside the state, Singh said.

In response to another query, he said that 60,000 soldiers are maintaining peace in the state.

He said, “The number of people arrested is higher in the valley as the number of cases is higher in the valley. Hills are difficult terrains. Whenever you try to go somewhere, it is easier for them to watch and observe. We operated 40 days to arrest three persons involved in an attack on the CM’s convoy.”

“Pompi guns and unfired rockets are also being recovered. But we have not been able to reach the places where those are being manufactured. Two or three places have been raided,” Singh said.

The sophisticated weapons are not manufactured in the state but have definitely come from outside, he said.

Of the recent comment made by former DG of Assam Rifles PC Nair that no drones or rockets have been used in Manipur, Singh said, “Whatever he has said is his understanding. We are saying there has been drone bombing.”

He said the police got several leads while investigating the recent kidnapping of the personal assistant of a minister from Imphal East district.

Two battalions of CRPF have come to replace the 9th and 22nd Assam Rifles, Singh said.