Himachal: 8 tourists stuck in cable car, rescue operation begins

Published: 20th June 2022 5:08 pm IST
A tourist being rescued from a stranded cable car in Himachal Pradesh (Photo: IANS)

Parwanoo: Eight tourists, including women, were stuck in a cable car near this Himachal Pradesh town on Monday following a technical snag, police said.

The cable car of resort Timber Trail, located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway, in Solan district is stranded mid-air for over an hour.

Officials told IANS that a rescue operation is underway and there is a possibility of summoning the Indian Army for rescuing the tourists, who shared videos of the incident with their family members.

Two of the tourists have been rescued by hanging a rope, an official added.

Legislator Dhani Ram Shandil told the media that the rescue operation is underway.

