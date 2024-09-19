Himachal BJP leader files complaint seeking FIR against Rahul for ‘defaming’ PM

Shimla: A BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming the prime minister and endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

Chief of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha in the state Rakesh Dogra filed the application at Chhota Shimla police station here, making reference to a letter sent by BJP president J P Nadda to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reacting to a letter written by Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take action against ruling NDA members for making highly objectionable and violent statements against Rahul Gandhi, Nadda on Wednesday wrote a three-page letter to the Congress president, giving a gist of abusive and defamatory references made by Gandhi against Modi.

In the past 10 years, Gandhi abused the prime minister more than 110 times and it is a matter of regret that even the top leadership of Congress party was involved in it, Nadda had said in his letter.

In his complaint, Dogra said Nadda’s letter is self-explanatory and describes the unfortunate remarks not only by Gandhi but also by the Congress under his influence.

“I urge you to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action by registering FIR against Rahul Gandhi under relevant sections,” he said.

The complaint was filed against Gandhi’s defamatory statements about Modi recently which not only harmed the prime minister’s reputation but also endangered sovereignty of the country, said BJP state media in-charge Karan Nanda.