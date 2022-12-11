Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh started his political career at 17

Shimla: Four-time legislator and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was born on March 27, 1964, at Bhavran village in Nadaun tehsil of Hamirpur district and started his political career at the age of 17.

He is son of late Rasil Singh and married to Kamlesh Thakur. He has two daughters.

Sukhu did M.A., L.L.B. from Himachal Pradesh University here. He was elected class representative of Government Degree College in Sanjauli, Shimla, from 1981-82 and 1982-83.

He was elected as General Secretary in 1983-1984 and remained President of Government Degree College, Sanjauli, from 1984 to 1985.

He was also elected as a department representative of Law Department during 1985-86 and state president of the NSUI from 1989 to 1995.

Sukhu remained the general secretary of the state Youth Congress from 1995 to 1998 and President of the state Youth Congress from 1998 to 2008.

He was councillor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation twice from 1992 to 1997 and 1997 to 2002. He was elected as General Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee from 2008 to 2012 and President of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2013.

He was elected to the state legislative Assembly in 2003, re-elected in December 2007 and remained as the Chief Whip of the Congress Legislature Party from 2007 to 2012.

He was re-elected to the 13th Vidhan Sabha for the third term in December 2017 and was nominated as a member of the Public Undertakings, Privileges and Business Advisory Committees.

Sukhu was again re-elected to the 14th Vidhan Sabha in December 2022.